University lecturer shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Benue State a day after dedicating new car

The incident happened at the deceased’s residence located in Asase community in North Bank area of Makurdi about 3:00am.
Okayi, a Professor of Aquatic Pollution in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, had dedicated a new car he bought at the Foundation Faith Church in North Bank, Makurdi, on Sunday, January 8th.
State commissioner of Police Bashir Makama, who confirmed the incident said the deceased woken up from sleep and observed that his dogs were not let loose as usually done at night, so he stepped out of the house to release the dogs, but some gunmen lurking inside his compound shot him in the back as he turned to enter his house, killing him instantly.
Source: Benue News
I know him personally... He was a good man. He did his sabbatical leave in my school (FULAFIA). His wife is also my colleague.
He was shot severally at the head..
