Thursday, 26 January 2017

UNIBEN student creates a portrait of his Vice Chancellor with 6000+ bottle covers

A student of Federal University, University of Benin (UNIBEN) used 6000+ bottle covers to create a 11ft by 7ft portrait of their Vice Chancellor. Revealing a photo of the portrait today, the student named Josh Egesi said it's the biggest bottle cap potrait in Africa...
 
 
 
17 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Great uniben, great!!

26 January 2017 at 15:30
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE!

26 January 2017 at 15:31
kc Kingsley said...

Enter your comment...nice work

26 January 2017 at 15:32
osondu arinze said...

wow!!! This is awesome

26 January 2017 at 15:32
Vivian Reginalds said...

nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 January 2017 at 15:33
franka said...

This is great I am amazed

26 January 2017 at 15:35
Afeez Odunoye said...

Creativity at its peak. This is commendable.

26 January 2017 at 15:41
Anonymous said...

Wow!

26 January 2017 at 15:46
Maurice Abiagom said...

Dat is gud nigerians I hail thee..he must have truly loved his prof..congrats,bro

26 January 2017 at 15:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow!


...merited happiness

26 January 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

Wow! Speechless!
I recommend he should try entering for World Guinness Book of Records

26 January 2017 at 15:57
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wow! So ingenious of him.
Quite commendable.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 January 2017 at 15:57
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice one...

26 January 2017 at 16:01
Loveth Best said...

Kudos to him

26 January 2017 at 16:10
Amaka Doris said...

Nice 1

26 January 2017 at 16:12
Anonymous said...

Nice one guy...

26 January 2017 at 16:16
deelzlive ekunwe said...

Proudly uniben

26 January 2017 at 16:20

