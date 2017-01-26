UNIBEN student creates a portrait of his Vice Chancellor with 6000+ bottle covers

A student of Federal University, University of Benin (UNIBEN) used 6000+ bottle covers to create a 11ft by 7ft portrait of their Vice Chancellor. Revealing a photo of the portrait today, the student named Josh Egesi said it's the biggest bottle cap potrait in Africa...
17 comments:
Great uniben, great!!
NICE ONE!
Enter your comment...nice work
wow!!! This is awesome
nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This is great I am amazed
Creativity at its peak. This is commendable.
Wow!
Dat is gud nigerians I hail thee..he must have truly loved his prof..congrats,bro
Wow!
...merited happiness
Wow! Speechless!
I recommend he should try entering for World Guinness Book of Records
Wow! So ingenious of him.
Quite commendable.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Nice one...
Kudos to him
Nice 1
Nice one guy...
Proudly uniben
Post a Comment