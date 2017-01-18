LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Unconfirmed photos of injured victims of the accidental aerial bombing of IDP in Rann, Borno

At least 120 people were wounded and 52 killed on Tuesday in an accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army on a camp for the Internally displaced people in Rann, Borno State.
Posted by at 1/18/2017 10:11:00 am

4 comments:

Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

18 January 2017 at 10:12
Victor Kachi said...

Nawa oooo





Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.

18 January 2017 at 10:12
Computer Village xplorer said...

I think their is mole in the army camp that misled the Army. I think they should watch out.

18 January 2017 at 10:17
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Karma@ work. THEY SHOULD ENJOY THEIR BROTHER'S INCOMPETENT CLUELESS AND IMBECILIC RULE.
Freeborn hiss!






















#sad indeed

18 January 2017 at 10:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts