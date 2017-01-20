LIS

LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

UN replaces Yahya Jammeh’s presidential portrait with Adama Barrow in New York (Video)

After the inauguration of Adama Barrow, which held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Gambia embassy in Senegal, the presidential portrait of Yahya Jammeh was replaced with that of the internationally recognised President, Adama Barrow. The event happened at the UN Gambia’s mission in the United State. Watch the video after the cut...


Posted by at 1/20/2017 02:06:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts