Hope #Jammeh is watching to realise that power lies in the hands of the people! #Jammeh's photo being taken down by #Gambia's🇬🇲UN official pic.twitter.com/pBqfxEmUBc— Gambia Voices (@GambiaVoices) January 19, 2017
Friday, 20 January 2017
UN replaces Yahya Jammeh’s presidential portrait with Adama Barrow in New York (Video)
