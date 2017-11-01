LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Ugandan President appoints his oldest son as his special adviser

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has promoted his eldest son to become his special presidential adviser. Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who had been in charge of the Special Forces overseeing his father's security since 2008, was appointed to the role after a reshuffle of army commanders on Monday night.

Speaking on the appointment, Political commentator, and Human rights activist,  Nicholas Opiyo welcomed the President's move saying:
'Muhoozi... is going to play a significant role in a post-Museveni Uganda, there's no doubt about it, He is just giving the boy a hand in experiencing how government works on the side of politics.'
However, Muhoozi's brother, Salim Saleh, is also another presidential adviser while his mother, the first lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, is the Minister of education.

Source: BBC
