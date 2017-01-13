UFC legend Tito Ortiz makes his 7yr old kids do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups & 25 pull-ups every night (photos)

UFC fighter and legend, Tito Ortiz has revealed the 'monster' fitness regime he makes his young kids go through every night so as to keep them in shape just like him. According to Tito, will take on Chael Sonnen on January 21, he makes his kids do 100 push ups and sit ups and 25 pull ups every day, so as to instill the mindset of an athlete in them from a young age.
Ortiz has three sons including two twin boys, aged 7, and says doing the right thing for kids is the most important thing in his life.
‘My kids come first on all measures,’ said Ortiz in his press conference ahead of the fight. ‘They eat clean, they don’t drink sodas, they don’t have fast food. ‘My kids eat like pro athletes.
‘I’m instilling this in their mind now.‘I’m instilling power in their mind now. ‘They do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 25 pull-ups every night, seven days a week.’
