UFC boss offers Mayweather $25 million to fight Conor McGregor but the boxer declined

White on Friday said:
'I'll tell you what Floyd, here's a real offer and I'm the guy that can actually make the offer and I'm actually making a real offer'. 'We pay you $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer.'A TMZ journalist caught up with Mayweather to get his view on the offer but the boxer was dismissive, choosing instead to show off his £205K Hublot watch.
Speaking of White, Mayweather said:
'He's a f***ing comedian. Look at this Hublot watch I bought. Do you know how much it costs? Look it up.'
The boxer has made it clear he commands far more than $25 million.
Earlier last week he said he would fight McGregor for a guaranteed $100 m while offering the UFC lightweight champion McGregor, $15 m and a share of pay-per-view buys.
Mayweather, who won world titles in five weight divisions, took home earnings in excess of £650 million over his 19-year boxing career, including an estimated £188 million total from his 2015 'Fight of the Century' against Manny Pacquiao.
