From the bottom of my Heart I want to Appreciate this Man for Putting me on. I didn't know a PA could learn this fast🤛🏽 From carrying your bag. running around lagos daily, setting up daily schedules to Ubifranklin of today In our Nigerian Entertainment Industry
Sir I am grateful And I Thank God For using you to Bless Me and show me the way in this industry many years Ago🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I remember working As your PA and had to handle people like @senatorcomedian@funnyboneofficial @dandhumourous etc today we have built a particular kind of friendship that's next to none 💪🏾🤛🏽 some of us are married and we still looking for wife for @funnyboneofficial 😂😂😂😂. Get well soon Sir Hope to see you back on your feet, Happy New Year to you and your Family I really Appreciate you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Get Well soon🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @juliusagwu1
Thursday, 5 January 2017
Ubi Franklin celebrates and wishes his former boss, Julius Agwu a quick recovery
