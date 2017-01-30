Two men who had constantly terrorized and robbed a community in Delta state, apprehended and beaten by youths

According to Hon. Kester Madu on Facebook, the two men pictured above and other gang members had been terrorizing the community of Obiaruku in Delta state until these two met their downfall in the hands of the youths of the community. They were mercilessly beaten, then handed over to authorities who treated their wounds. Read the post after the cut..
"These two men and their gang has been terrorising Obiaruku community by hanging around Banks in Obiaruku n Abraka to rub them. This boys are not from Obiaruku rather from other states but resident in Kwale Ndokwa West. Just look at them, they are very lucky for not being burnt by Obiaruku youths. This is a lesson to anyone that is involved".
That good and I like that.
lol the face of the guy in the last pix look so funny
