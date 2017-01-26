Two killed in tyre explosion in Ghana (Photo)

According to the Agogo Police, the welder with the assistance of the motorbike rider ignored the safety precaution of deflating the tyre before working on it. Few minutes later, the tyre exploded and chopped off the head of the steel welder and also mutilated that of the motorbike rider beyond recognition.
The two other persons at the scene of the accident, a 14-year-old boy, and a 30-year old man are currently responding to treatment at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.
The bodies of the two have been deposited at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital morgue. Source: 3news
