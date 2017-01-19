Twitter users ask ESPN to fire commentator after his 'racist' comment about Venus Williams

Doug Adler, a former tennis professional player who commentates for ESPN, said Venus puts 'the gorilla effects on' during her second round win over Stefanie Voegele.
Narrating the action, he said:
"She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her. You will see Venus move in and puts the gorilla effect on. Charging".
Twitter users were quick to blast him, asking ESPN to sack him, while some defended him saying he actually meant “guerilla” and not 'gorilla' as some had thought.
