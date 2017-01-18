Twitter user begs Toke Makinwa for money to eat and she obliges

A Twitter user, Akinyosoye Fisayo, complained to popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, that she was hungry and Toke surprised her by asking for her account number. Toke has since credited the lady's account. See more screenshots of the tweets after the cut.
GOOD TO SEE
Nice one...
Ask and ye shall receive
...merited happiness
