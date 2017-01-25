LIS

Twitter user alleges Fulani herdsman killed a farmer in Abuja today

Vivian Reginalds said...

nawwa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:38
Vina Saviour said...

Just imagine ooooh

25 January 2017 at 15:38
livingstone chibuike said...

dis is seriously escalating daily...which way Nigeria?

25 January 2017 at 15:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dey ve just started another war o


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:40
OSINANL said...

THESE FULANI'S ARE EVIL...
NOBODY SHOULD ACCOMMODATE THEM

25 January 2017 at 15:43
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmm,na wa o









Lib addict#just passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:47
Diamondz said...

And u d mumu dat saw what happened, what did u do? Brought out ur fone nd strtd typing d story of ur life. The Gwari man shld hav shot d bloody fulani idiot instead of d poor cow

25 January 2017 at 15:50
Anonymous said...

I HAVE CALLED MY PEOPLE IN THE EAST... IF YOU SEEN ANY HERDSMEN AROUND YOU... KILL THEM BEFORE THEY KILL YOU!!!

25 January 2017 at 15:54
christie benjamin said...

I thought these idiots are dead and gone outta dis country.

25 January 2017 at 15:59
SMALL CHOPS EMPIRE 08031156936, 335B0156 said...

DSS will not see such case to go after o, these lawless herdmen leave trails of dead bodies everywhere they go. If it's to go after men of God now, you'll see how active our DSS are.

25 January 2017 at 16:00

