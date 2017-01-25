Twitter user alleges Fulani herdsman killed a farmer in Abuja today

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
nawwa-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Just imagine ooooh
dis is seriously escalating daily...which way Nigeria?
Dey ve just started another war o...merited happiness
THESE FULANI'S ARE EVIL...NOBODY SHOULD ACCOMMODATE THEM
Hmmmmmmmm,na wa oLib addict#just passing#
And u d mumu dat saw what happened, what did u do? Brought out ur fone nd strtd typing d story of ur life. The Gwari man shld hav shot d bloody fulani idiot instead of d poor cow
I HAVE CALLED MY PEOPLE IN THE EAST... IF YOU SEEN ANY HERDSMEN AROUND YOU... KILL THEM BEFORE THEY KILL YOU!!!
I thought these idiots are dead and gone outta dis country.
DSS will not see such case to go after o, these lawless herdmen leave trails of dead bodies everywhere they go. If it's to go after men of God now, you'll see how active our DSS are.
Post a Comment
10 comments:
nawwa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Just imagine ooooh
dis is seriously escalating daily...which way Nigeria?
Dey ve just started another war o
...merited happiness
THESE FULANI'S ARE EVIL...
NOBODY SHOULD ACCOMMODATE THEM
Hmmmmmmmm,na wa o
Lib addict#just passing#
And u d mumu dat saw what happened, what did u do? Brought out ur fone nd strtd typing d story of ur life. The Gwari man shld hav shot d bloody fulani idiot instead of d poor cow
I HAVE CALLED MY PEOPLE IN THE EAST... IF YOU SEEN ANY HERDSMEN AROUND YOU... KILL THEM BEFORE THEY KILL YOU!!!
I thought these idiots are dead and gone outta dis country.
DSS will not see such case to go after o, these lawless herdmen leave trails of dead bodies everywhere they go. If it's to go after men of God now, you'll see how active our DSS are.
Post a Comment