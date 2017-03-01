Turkey Attack: American survivor Jake Raak played dead after getting shot by the gunman

The 35-year-old from Greenville, Delaware, said that as the gunman moved through the club spraying bullets, he targeted people who were lying on the floor.
"When he shot me I didn't move, I just let him shoot me," he said. "I was shot when I was already on the ground. He was shooting people that he had already shot." "You just have to stay as calm as you can," he said. "I took a bullet."Raak was shot in the hip and the bullet traveled to his knee. He added that he didn't move or make a sound because he didn't want the gunman to know he was still alive.
The gunman fired about 120 rounds during his rampage in and around the nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and lasted less than 10 minutes.
Source: NBC News
