Tupac's ticket stub to Mike Tyson's fight in 1996 auctions for $25k

Tupac Shakur's ticket stub to the Mike Tyson fight he attended the night he was murdered is going up for sale for $25k.
The rapper was at the Tyson-Bruce Seldon bout which held at the MGM Grand in Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, and after a first round Knock out by Mike Tyson, 2pac reportedly handed his ticket stub to a man and said: 'Here you go boy, enjoy this.'
Shortly after the fight, Tupac and Suge Knight clashed with rivals in a lobby before he was killed.
According to TMZ, the ticket stub was later bought by a guy who has now placed it up for sale after verifying it was the late rapper's stub to the bout.
The CEO of Goldin Auctions, Ken Goldin believes the ticket stub will fetch at least $25,000.
No comments:
Post a Comment