Monday, 9 January 2017

Tupac's racy love letter to be sold for $25k (Photo)

A 1995 love letter which was handwritten by Tupac Shakur from prison will be going up for sale for $25k.
The explicit letter which features lines like ‘Ever been oiled down & massaged to the sounds of slow sensual music’ and 'Ever been tied to a bedpost and licked like a lollipop?' was a response to a passionate letter a woman had sent to him.
According to TMZ, the CEO of Goldin Auctions, will be putting the letter on the auction block Monday, and expects it go for at least $25k
See the letter after below..
