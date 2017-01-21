Tuesday rapper Makonnen comes out as gay on Twitter

Yesterday Makonnen (real name Makonnen Sheran) who became quite popular with the 2014
smash “Club Goin Up On A Tuesday” came out as a gay man. He came out after his ex-girlfriend began circulating rumors that she caught him in bed with a man.
Makonnen was signed to Drake's OVO sound but left the label last year. See more tweets after the cut
5 comments:
His own cup of urine or semen! So for ur mind this one na breaking news huh? Hope ur papers are complete huh? Dude ur obama is gone oo hope u remember huh?WELL CONGRAT to u ur WELCOME TO THE CLUB UNBEHALF OF BOBRISKY,DENRELE,ALIMI AND OBAMA ur welcome.
Terrorist buhari for killing innocent unarmed ipod members u ur hausas,yoruba and apcs will NOT KNOW PEACE SICKNESS,WEAKNESS AND UNTIMELY DEATH WILL BE UNA PORTION freeborn curse una from los Angeles.
Chai freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
Gud for him
...merited happiness
We know. It is in you. You need a change of heart.
