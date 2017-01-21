LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

Tuesday rapper Makonnen comes out as gay on Twitter

Yesterday Makonnen (real name Makonnen Sheran) who became quite popular with the 2014 smash “Club Goin Up On A Tuesday” came out as a gay man. He came out after his ex-girlfriend began circulating rumors that she caught him in bed with a man.

Makonnen was signed to Drake's OVO sound but left the label last year. See more tweets after the cut



NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Gud for him


...merited happiness

21 January 2017 at 11:36
Anonymous said...

We know. It is in you. You need a change of heart.

