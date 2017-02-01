Trump set to repeal many of Obama's laws and policies as soon as he takes office

The first, Spicer said, will be to 'repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation.' He added that the second thing Trump will do is bring in 'forward thinking.'
Spicer said Trump will 'bring a new brand to Washington,' by implementing a five-year lobbying ban or a lifetime ban on anyone who wants to serve a foreign government.
'If you want to serve in a Trump administration, you’re going to serve this country, not yourself,' Spicer said.
No specific policies or laws were mentioned but Obamacare could be in Trump's line of fire along with the Transpacific trade deal.
Spicer also revealed Trump won't slow down on his use of social media even though the president elect said in a previous interview that he'll cut back on his tweeting once in office. Spicer said the platform allows Trump to have a 'direct conversation' with the public that isn't 'funneled through the media.'
'The fact of the matter is that, when he tweets, he gets results.
'So whether it’s Twitter, holding a news conference, picking up the phone, having a meeting, he is going to make sure that he continues to fight for the American people every single day.'
Hang on America, it's not going to be a smooth ride.
