Trump allegedly paid prostitutes to urinate on bed the Obamas slept in, classified document implicating Trump reveals

According to reports, Trump arranged ‘golden showers’ in which he paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed in a hotel in Moscow on which the Obamas once slept.
This document was reported by CNN to have been presented to Barack Obama and Donald Trump and is also in the possession of a few government officials and intelligence agents. The document allegedly reveals that Russia operatives have in their possession Information that is incriminating and potentially harmful to both prominent political parties in the United States. The document further reveals that Moscow hurt Clinton’s candidacy by releasing only information damaging to Hillary and the Democrats, thereby helping Trump win the election.
These classified documents were reportedly presented last week by four of the most senior US intelligence chiefs to make President-elect Donald Trump aware of the allegations circulating involving him. The document revealed that Russia has compromising personal and financial information about Mr Trump. It also reveals that there was communication during the campaign between Trump agents and intermediaries for the Russian government.
Donald Trump has reacted on Twitter to this report by CNN, calling it a political witch hunt. He wrote; “FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”
Meanwhile, Penthouse, a magazine, has offered $1 million for exclusive rights to the tapes of Donald Trump’s ‘golden showers’ allegedly documented by FSB, a state security organisation in Russia. They state that they are giving Trump the benefit of the doubt but are willing to pay if such video exists.
