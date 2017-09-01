Trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola, wife to commence on January 11th

The trial of Justice Adeniyi Adetokunbo Ademola of the Federal High Court and his wife, Mrs. Olabowale Toluwatope Ademola, will commence on January 11th. This comes after the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Maitama, today, granted an application by the embattled judge, asking the court to move their trial from January 18th to an earlier date so they can get it done with and move on with their lives.
Justice Ademola is alleged to have collected bribe from lawyers and others while dispensing his duties as a judge. His wife is alleged to have been used as a proxy to sometimes collect the bribes.
The judge and his wife were first arraigned in court in December last year.
They were granted N50 million bail each.
