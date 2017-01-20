Travelden gives expert tips on how to travel during a recession.

People are thinking twice about traveling during a recession [that is if they haven't already ruled it out completely] because of the high cost of things.
However, the world of travel is so large and there are so many different to go for in order to be able to venture to different destinations.
Below are some tips on traveling during a recession.
1. Travel locally and international
Have you fully explored Nigeria and all the crooks and crannies of the big wonderful country? Travelden offers cheap local flights to popular cities like Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt Calabar and Uyo.
Nigeria is bursting with exciting tourist locations, a lot of them which include natural reserves like Kwa Falls, Zuma Rock, Ikogosi Warm Springs and the Olumo Rock.
There are also lots of entertainment and amenities available that seem simple but would offer you a whale of a time while there. Some of Nigeria’s biggest shopping malls are perfect hubs for fun-seekers and can get quite busy and entertaining during the weekends in the evenings.
Africa is one of the biggest continents in the world so as a Nigerian, you have plenty of countries and islands to choose from. Regional flights come relatively cheap as opposed to international travel so even when you are considering travelling during a recession, costs can still be low.
1. Book with budget airlines
You can use any budget airline of your choice when you book with Travelden .
One thing to love about budget airlines is that they are specialized in offering the cheapest flights. So when [expensive] commercial airlines increase the price of their flights, you know you will always be able to get it cheaper with a budget airline.
Don’t know much about the benefits of budget airlines or know about some of them? Then read our previous blog post about them here .
2. Vacation Packages
Vacation packages can work out cheaper because they usually include flight, hotel and even your itinerary for the day. Travelden offers affordable vacation packages to exciting destinations such as: Dubai, Zanzibar and Mauritius.
As an online travel agency, we have special offers and what could cost you a return ticket could be used all on a vacation package instead, so that way you still get to travel during a recession and not miss out on a new adventure. Check out our Dubai tour packages . It includes a hotel, flight and visa.
3. Look Around for Flights
The good thing about Travelden and being able to book your own flights online is that you can compare prices with the different results you find. It's not unusual to browse three different travel agencies or flight portals and seeing which price you should go for. It's one of the best ways to get the best bargain when traveling during a recession. Travelden offers some very cheap fares.
4. Book Flights Early
Sometimes booking a flight at a time that's not too close to your travel date could save you a lot of money during this recession. Although prices tend to go up and down, the general trick people on the hunt for cheap flights do is booking ahead of time rather than a few weeks or days before their intended travel date.
