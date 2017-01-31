Transgender kids can now join the Boy Scouts

The all boys organization had initially held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate but have now had a change of heart.
A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.
The decision was also motivated by an incident in Secaucus, New Jersey, where a transgender child was asked late last year to leave the Scout troop after parents and leaders found out the child was transgender.
Source: AP
