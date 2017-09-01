LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Trailer kills 15 persons in Zamfara State

15 persons died in a ghastly accident which occurred along Gusau-Tsafe road in the early hours of Sunday, January 8th.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara State, who confirmed the incident said the accident was caused by Dangote cement trailer driver after he lost control and ran into a Toyoto hiace, coming from Kano to Gusau, killing all passengers.

Three other persons in the trailer sustained various degree of injuries and had been taken to General hospital  for medical treatment. The 15 corpses were later deposited at the mortuary while efforts are being made to contact their relatives.
Photo credit: Ubaidullah Yahaya Kaura
