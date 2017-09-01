Trailer kills 15 persons in Zamfara State

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zamfara State, who confirmed the incident said the accident was caused by Dangote cement trailer driver after he lost control and ran into a Toyoto hiace, coming from Kano to Gusau, killing all passengers.
Three other persons in the trailer sustained various degree of injuries and had been taken to General hospital for medical treatment. The 15 corpses were later deposited at the mortuary while efforts are being made to contact their relatives.
Photo credit: Ubaidullah Yahaya Kaura
No comments:
Post a Comment