Tragic accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night causes severe injury, eye witness gives account of what happened (Graphic photos)

The accident was as a result of an oversight by the road construction company. Famoti wrote on Twitter, blaming the government for the accident that almost claimed lives, saying it was as a result of their "constant negligence and disregard for safety."
"How will you start construction on 3MB, abandon it with no caution or sign or indication to let drivers know?" Famoti tweeted at the Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. He went on to share a gory photo of one of the victims of the accident. "
See Famoti's tweets and photos from the accident below;
8 comments:
RIP TO THE DEAD
@ Gbolahan thank God for your life.
I know him well and this is no joke.
Yes the Lagos state government is working, but more needs to be done to prevent things like this from happening. Also the construction company must be sued to ensure these victims are compensated.
Rip
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
wishin d injured a quick recovery
Gbolahan,my fren my fren. Just thank God for his protection
God save Nigerians. I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
