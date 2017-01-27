LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

Tourists make racist comments as a black migrant drowns in Venice

A 22-year-old Gambian, Mr Pateh Sabally was a victim of racist attack as scores of white tourists watched him drown in Venice's Grand Canal while they filmed, laughed and made racist comments. According to The Times UK, the white onlookers were heard saying 'go on back home' as Pateh struggled to stay above the icy water.
Another person was also heard yelling 'Africa'. However, it is reported that some people threw life boats at him but he made no efforts to grab them which prompted suggestions that he may have committed suicide.
Even more disheartening were the comments dropped on the site's twitter page after they published the story. See some of the comments below:



Instead of we Africans to stay in our continent and fight our corrupt, greedy and selfish leaders we are busy running around from one continent to another. Taking humiliation and getting killed. We should stand up and fight for our well-being and our children's further.

