Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Too much sauce and craziness on Twitter for the new Alade mall: Fish Aquarium, 4star Hotel, 2 Lagos Big Night clubs in the mall

On Monday, Alade Mall was trending on twitter. The market has been closed and under construction for a while so people were wondering why it would be trending?

Apparently, the Alade Market we all knew and maybe loved, is gone as it will be replaced by a world class mall. We have heard that the Alade Mall building will be bringing major change in the Ikeja axis.

Rumor has it that in this mall, there will be a giant fish aquarium similar to that in Dubai mall and the first of its kind in West Africa, a four star hotel and more.

In fact, there are rumours that two of the hottest clubs on the island are going to be situated at the mall also! Trust Nigerians naw. As much as people responded positively, some didn't hide their negative views at all. Checkout some of the screen shots below...


