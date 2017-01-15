Tonto Dikeh's husband buys a GMC truck for their son Andre, as an early birthday gift

Tonto Dike's husband shared photos of the GMC truck above that he bought as an early birthday present for their son Andre. He shared the photos and wrote: "Early birthday gift to our SON King Andre 👑👑👑 #kingstoy. 2017 GMC truck".
Another photo after the cut..
5 comments:
Now he has continued from where Tonto stopped. Social media marriage
You should have put that money into the lil man's account and watch it grow. That truck wld be obsolete 18yrs from now. Just saying!!!
happy birthday to her,hope they settle there differences ,bcs of baby Z? love this familiy scatter,my no 2 celeb couple,after tht idibias .love my Niger Delta sist like kilode
to him,I mean to type
Guilty conscience is killing this man. By the time the boy is old enough to understand all this crap, the car will be outdated
Post a Comment