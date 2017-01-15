LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Tonto Dikeh's husband buys a GMC truck for their son Andre, as an early birthday gift

Tonto Dike's husband shared photos of the GMC truck above that he bought as an early birthday present for their son Andre. He shared the photos and wrote: "Early birthday gift to our SON King Andre 👑👑👑 #kingstoy. 2017 GMC truck". Another photo after the cut..

Posted by at 1/15/2017 06:44:00 am

5 comments:

code009 said...

Now he has continued from where Tonto stopped. Social media marriage

15 January 2017 at 07:27
Anonymous said...

You should have put that money into the lil man's account and watch it grow. That truck wld be obsolete 18yrs from now. Just saying!!!

15 January 2017 at 07:27
oki royalty said...

happy birthday to her,hope they settle there differences ,bcs of baby Z? love this familiy scatter,my no 2 celeb couple,after tht idibias .love my Niger Delta sist like kilode

15 January 2017 at 07:30
oki royalty said...

to him,I mean to type

15 January 2017 at 07:31
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre said...

Guilty conscience is killing this man. By the time the boy is old enough to understand all this crap, the car will be outdated

15 January 2017 at 07:31

