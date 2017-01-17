Tonto Dikeh's beautiful words to her son as he turns 11 months old

Actress Tonto Dikeh took to her IG page to write these beautiful words to her son Andre who turns 11 months old today. She wrote:
"My BABY,my Love,my Heart,my Life my Wealth,my greatness I watch you grow each day into a fine young boy..
Every moment spent with you i know God Loves you,My Love for you Knows no end!
I will never stop praying for you!!
I will never stop been better for Us!!
God has a plan for you,And you will Live Long to Actualize it..Your destiny is covered by the blood of Jesus,You will be unstoppable,unmoveable,You shall be a pillar of support and joy to millions...You shall Rule my son,May the heavens celebrate with me as You mark 11months in my precious Hands..
God bless you KINGY,God keep you safe KINGY,I love you too much for words..
You are the definition of Gods glory..
#Happybest11monthsofmyLife"
Another post she made:
"11th perfect month
11th blessed month
11th Graceful month
11th marvelous month
LORD may your name be praised..
AS we celebrate we also give thanks for Kings Life.
HAPPY 11th month my Baby••
I will love you forever ##KINGY #MYBABY #greatness @mybabysmeal"
7 comments:
So she can't wait till he's one... this girl too like social media eeh!
That's a great and good words of prayer from a good mother, I pray for her marriage I wish them the best in their marriage and I also want them to realise that no marriage is perfect. They should try and understand each other more and marriage is all about forgiveness.
God bless baby king😄😆😍
Beautiful but she should have waited till next month now, it'd have been so perfect..This tonto can write for Africa sha.
Tonto you are such a great and wonderful mother, I also pray that God will continue to protect and guide your son. You marriage will be blessed understanding and forgiveness is all that makes marriage to stay, I pray for you and your husband your marriage will stay for ever in Jesus name Amen.
Social Media Validation...
Madam Tonto. Leave social media alone so social media can also leave you alone.
Post a Comment