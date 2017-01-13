Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson confirms her marriage is in crisis

Tonto Dikeh, in her lengthy apology to fellow actress Mercy Johnson, smartly embed a cryptic message in the first paragraph.
She began by saying, 'Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson'.
Read The full apology below...
'Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry,I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did,I totally disgraced myself with that. As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love.. I am sorry MJ,I am sorry to your lil' girl or boy.. We don't have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong•• I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/Let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine!!! Am not trying to be the better person,You deserve this apology for your Child for the Love I have for God..I found God and everything in my life changed,Let me tell you about him sometime.. God bless you and yours!!! Happy new year... Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do!! #2017 Amending All my Wrongs #2017 my year of positivity #Long over due apology'.
Apology accepted my beautiful sister. Mercy has forgiving u already. @ LINDA WHERE DID SHE CONFIRM HER MARRIAGE CRISIS IN THIS HUH? Na wa oh.kwontinue. Tonto is a good girl with a godly heart likewise mercy Johnson i love the two. IF TIWA AMEND HER OWN TONTO WILL DO the same once her husband and p a pologise for sleeping together noting more.ENEMIES OF TONTO are rejoicing na hmm make una no worry.
Linda if u like don't post this or not FREEBORN NO SEND. As a heavenly guy i must say the truth am not bias any one my comment affect should JUMP INSIDE LAGOON simple.
#sad indeed
That Sham of a marriage...I knew it can't Last till 2017
The marriage was gone since 2016
@Galore
Hian!!! Tontolet
#sad indeed
@Toyin Lawani....I know you are gloating....😌
Don't laugh.
@Tonto knew from day one that that @Kingkong "horsebandd" of hers was "dead before arrival".....
The guy used her to get popular....
@Tonto...relax,you no loose..you have your son.....Oya,make we see your son face now .
@Galore
Make i just dey follow dey look as events unfolds.
Linda!!! Does it excite you that a marriage is in trouble? Your excitement on reporting this as breaking news is distasteful.
Apology accepted
Awwww so sweet of her; we the transgender community and bobrisky association forgive you osheiii badest!!!!!!!
Osheiiiie
So, make she go chop poopoo... Double your hustle
So she waited dis long to apologise... dee
No surprises there... if you follow a popular Ghanaian girl on snapchat(Adwoa Maanu), you would know this hyped marriage has failed to function in a long time..
Churchhill is always in Ghana drinking,smoking(dude smokes like a chimney) and partying like nobody's business...
He is more happy in Accra than his matrimonial home.. and even in Lagos, he still parties like a single guy..
Like i always say..People should not believe everything they see on social media,its all make believe and a life of illusion created to delude you and themselves..
1 can confirm this marriage break up is AUTHENTIC
Actress Rosaline Meurer (IG: rosymeurer) was/is Churchill's main side chick before his PA (Tomiwa) and just couple of days ago he gave her his special golden necklace which she posted on her snapchat (princessrosy).
I can confirm this marriage break-up is AUTHENTIC
Actress Rosaline Meurer (IG: rosymeurer) was/is Churchill's main side chick before his PA (Tomiwa) and just couple of days ago he gave her his special golden necklace which she posted on her snapchat (princessrosy).
Hmmmm
...merited happiness
linda u can gossip for africa...where the confirmation??or is that ur wish????
That's so wonderful of tontolet
Linda you too dey quick quick dey report marriage breakups.nomata what tonto pass you becos she is now a mother.you,wetin you be?Agossipist Lol.
If it is true that Tonto was sleeping with Tchidi whiles he was married to Sophia,then karma is really a bitch.If that rumor was true,then you need to apologize to Sophia too
Dear Tonto, for this singular act of yours, my respect and regard for you has increased.
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
As far as we are concerned Tchidi is woman wrapper.And I doubt it was true cos tonto doesn't have kanda mouth,big mouth Yes but not kanda.
When Tonto Dike was fucking amoeba looking Timi Frank just before she married chuchill I was shocked. But most shoking was that she went to start a foundation to compete with her husband. Oh well, yawa don gas. She can go back to her hoeish lifestyle of smoking like a chimney and posing in Timi's G class all over abuja. Insider.
Nice move by Tonto. Good one. You are getting Matured now. How I wish you can just try and handle this marriage wahala too. I don't want you to be part of this marriage crash thing. I pray for you. I wish you well.
@Mercy Jonhson too slept with @Tchidi....why you think say @Tonto be deyy beef @Mercy?
And who that "thing" @Tchidi never sleep with for industry?...except my @Genevieve and @ReeD.
@Galore
Get over yourself HATER...you have been parading same comments everywhere.
@Galore
