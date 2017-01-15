"My Recent Instagram post which went viral was not directed to my friend Tonto,I was not aware of any rumors about her. My write up was inspired by a movie that I was watching at the time I wrote it,I wish Poko all the best in her marriage.I was quite saddened when I was alerted about the mixup. As a Writer,I have also helped her written a lot of stuffs in the past so she knows how I write. Everyone that knows me personally know for a Fact that I am 100% Loyal to my friends, I have not seen her in a while because she has been busy with her new adorable family life while I have been busy promoting my new single. My write Up to Single Ladies to stay away from married men because of Karma is still valid and I hope it helps in reducing the vast rate of broken marriages in our society and tears of many married women and children out there,it is my moral duty as an Entertainer to talk about Change in our society, We are not saints but if we put ourselves in other people's shoes then we won't want to hurt them by any means.. 2017 will be a Great Year for all of us,More Money,Less Pain,No Break Ups,More Engagements,NoMarriageCrash #NoWifeSnatching #NoHusbandSnatching #Success #MMMmustPay
Sunday, 15 January 2017
"Tonto Dikeh is my Special friend, my post was not directed at her" - Shakar EL
here. Shakar deleted the post when he realized the misconception caused by his post. In a new message he said:
Taaaaaa story. Guy you fired that shot @ my girl
You are indeed the FOOL of our time.
