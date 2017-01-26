Tonto Dikeh Foundation kicks off Back To School Project

The first phase educational scholarship kicked off with 200 children at the SUNSHINE. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. NURSERY & PRIMARY SCHOOL KARAMAJIGI DISABLE COLONY ABUJA FCT. Tonto Dikeh has reiterated her commitment towards empowering the children, youths and giving back to the society through educational programme.
Tonto Dikeh foundation's unflinching commitment has been backed up with actions and deeds as the president, Tonto Dikeh is widely known to walk her talk and a woman of her word by giving back to the society in meaningful ways that impacts lives positively and would in turn lead to growth and development of the state.. The TTDF Back to School initiative is aimed at providing support to Nigerian children in the academic endeavors and educational pursuit. The initiative, in its bid to stretch its hand of generosity to other kids in different state of the federation, has decided to extend the project to Lagos, Rivers, and Delta state.
