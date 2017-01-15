LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Toke Makinwa shows off her boo

Toke Makinwa showed off her US based bae, Oluseyi Kuye but deleted the post shortly after several comments started to pour in. They look good together!
8 comments:

Anonymous said...

I wish her well. Thank God he is based abroad.

15 January 2017 at 09:34
Rukky Abdullahi said...

Such a great woman

15 January 2017 at 09:35
Adaigwe said...

She doesn't learn. Thus social media exposure can kill any relationship

15 January 2017 at 09:35
Emy said...

Toke, sampling her boo on social media. e b like say she neva learn her lessons. This man resemble person wey no get another gf?

15 January 2017 at 09:35
Anonymous said...

Thanking our guys based in US/London, etc they always come rescue our ladies ;-)

15 January 2017 at 09:37
chinelo okafor said...

Attention Sicker!!! She Can't do Without Showing off! This Yoruba Crayfish Will never Lean...

15 January 2017 at 09:37
Ohiren's Zone said...

Comments again?...na wa o!!!.

15 January 2017 at 09:40
Debbie Chelsea said...

Babe take your relationship off social media oooo

15 January 2017 at 09:44

