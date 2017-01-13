"The above woman has been going back and forth trying to blackmail me emotionally because she says I snubbed her husbands messages. After failing to prove that I did that or that I know him personally, I urged her not to DM me on his behalf again if she has any regards for him. She went against my advice. I suspected she would so I have our entire chat history saved. This is d tail of it. It's the dead of the night but this woman won't just stop..... now this is a memo to whom it may concern; it's easier to lie against me blatantly than to guilt trip me. If you try to make me feel bad I will make you feel bad. I lost my mum exactly 12 months ago and part of my anger is that she always let sleeping dogs lie all d time. Now she's not here to alter my temperament anymore so if you come for me, I will hug you tightly! We are all going to die someday! I'm not gonna spend my life manning the gates of anybody's Insecurities!"
Friday, 13 January 2017
"To whom it may concern; it's easier to lie against me blatantly than to guilt trip me"- Bovi.
