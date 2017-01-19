LIS

#Throwback Thursday: 2014 when Jim Iyke attended Yahya Jammeh's 20th anniversary ceremony in Gambia

With Gambia in the news worldwide, there's no better time to recall this throwback photo on Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and Gambia's Yahya Jammeh.

The photo was taken in October 2014 when Jim Iyke attended Yahya Jammeh's 20th anniversary.



Back then, he captioned the photo, 'With H. E Sheikh Prof. Alhaji Dr Yahya Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh Babili Mansa. President of Gambia on the occasion of his 20th Anniversary. #BanjulChronicles #BurgeonForever'.
Saphire Muna said...

....... Who cares?..........














........... Liber meniac......

19 January 2017 at 12:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 12:46
STERN said...

So na why the Jim iyke mouth no gree close again for picture?

19 January 2017 at 12:47
Gideon Okorie said...

13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)

19 January 2017 at 12:47
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HIM...

19 January 2017 at 12:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

The both of them should chew this K



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 12:57
Anonymous said...

This man wants to die. Death is calling.

Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it

19 January 2017 at 13:18
Oghenetega said...

Jim jim don help chop his blood Money too...
Greedy Long throat Jammeh.

19 January 2017 at 13:26
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************ok.... Good handshake ********onwere ife ozo ichoro ikwu???????

19 January 2017 at 13:38
£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

Flashback. ..

January is almost gone. Are you yet to start something? Still confused about what investment options to choose for the year to maintain steady cash flow? Think about it -everyday, both the employed and the idle are hooked to one important device - their smartphones! That's an idea right?; with huge market potential! Turn it to money. Get "Mobile Phones and Tablets Repairs " from Amazon marketplaces, Barnes & Noble, eBay etc.

*Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *

*Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *

19 January 2017 at 13:39
Anonymous said...

Linda I can't see d pictures of stories on d blog except I log in to website y all these I have reported last week still no solution yet pleas fix this problem I even have to install anoda one tinking it will solve d prob BT to no avail am not happy Linda do sometimes abt did

19 January 2017 at 13:39
Edeh Chris said...

Hmmm

19 January 2017 at 14:22

