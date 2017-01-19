Throwback Thursday: 2014 when Jim Iyke attended Yahya Jammeh's 20th anniversary ceremony in Gambia

The photo was taken in October 2014 when Jim Iyke attended Yahya Jammeh's 20th anniversary.
Back then, he captioned the photo, 'With H. E Sheikh Prof. Alhaji Dr Yahya Abdul-Azziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh Babili Mansa. President of Gambia on the occasion of his 20th Anniversary. #BanjulChronicles #BurgeonForever'.
12 comments:
....... Who cares?..........
........... Liber meniac......
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
So na why the Jim iyke mouth no gree close again for picture?
13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)
GOOD FOR HIM...
The both of them should chew this K
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
This man wants to die. Death is calling.
Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it
Jim jim don help chop his blood Money too...
Greedy Long throat Jammeh.
*********************ok.... Good handshake ********onwere ife ozo ichoro ikwu???????
Flashback. ..
January is almost gone. Are you yet to start something? Still confused about what investment options to choose for the year to maintain steady cash flow? Think about it -everyday, both the employed and the idle are hooked to one important device - their smartphones! That's an idea right?; with huge market potential! Turn it to money. Get "Mobile Phones and Tablets Repairs " from Amazon marketplaces, Barnes & Noble, eBay etc.
*Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *
Linda I can't see d pictures of stories on d blog except I log in to website y all these I have reported last week still no solution yet pleas fix this problem I even have to install anoda one tinking it will solve d prob BT to no avail am not happy Linda do sometimes abt did
Hmmm
Post a Comment