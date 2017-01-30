LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Throwback photo of Pres Buhari as a student at the Nigeria Defence Academy

President Buhari pictured left with his classmates, Ibrahim Bako and Umaru Salihu, at Nigerian Military Training College now Nigeria Defence Academy, in 1962.
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

30 January 2017 at 08:59
Gideon Okorie said...

30 January 2017 at 09:03
Victor Kachi said...

Lol. Old man







30 January 2017 at 09:10
Carina K Jacob said...

Ok

30 January 2017 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 09:15
Anonymous said...

30 January 2017 at 09:18
Anonymous said...

E Don die abi e Neva die....mtchewww

30 January 2017 at 09:18
Caleb Okechukwu said...

Linda this one u're throwing back on a Monday? Pmb throw back monday ....is there something u know that we don't? Help us oh

30 January 2017 at 09:20
dj banti said...

Why all dis throwback

30 January 2017 at 09:24

