Monday, 23 January 2017

Throwback photo of late Stephen Keshi on his Posthumous birthday today

Today is the posthumous birthday of former Super Eagles captain and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. His son, Stephen Jnr, just shared this throwback photo via IG and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday Pops '
10 comments:

OSINANL said...

SEEN...

23 January 2017 at 16:18
Loveth Best said...

May his soul and that of his wife continue to rest well

23 January 2017 at 16:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:20
Abosede Ojuade said...

May his soul continue to rip.

23 January 2017 at 16:22
Vina Saviour said...

Awww may his soul continue to rest in peace

23 January 2017 at 16:22
Edwards said...

my favorite coach
my favorite coach
..best Nigerian coach ever.

23 January 2017 at 16:24
Iphie Abraham said...

Eyah! Rest on sir






Lib addict#just passing#

23 January 2017 at 16:28
Odibe Blessing said...

Eyahhh....rip keshi

23 January 2017 at 16:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:34

