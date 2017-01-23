Throwback photo of late Stephen Keshi on his Posthumous birthday today
Today is the posthumous birthday of former Super Eagles captain and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. His son, Stephen Jnr, just shared this throwback photo via IG and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday Pops '
May his soul and that of his wife continue to rest well
May his soul continue to rip.
Awww may his soul continue to rest in peace
my favorite coach
Eyah! Rest on sir
Eyahhh....rip keshi
