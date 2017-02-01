Throwback photo of Dele Momodu with late Sani Abacha's daughters in 1999

Nigerian journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu is pictured with the daughters of late Military dictator, Sani Abacha in 1999...a year after after his death.
It will be recalled that Momodu was arrested in 1995 and charged with treason by Sani Abacha government. The journalist, who was accused of being one of the brains behind the pirate radio station, Radio Kudirat, managed to escape by masquerading as a farmer through the Seme border into Cotonou, from where he fled to Togo, Ghana and eventually to the UK.
