LIS

LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

"Those late nights, mosquito bites, all worth it in the end" -UNILAG First Class graduate

Eshiett Emmanuel  Sylvester graduated with First Class Honours in Microbiology from the University of Lagos. He posted photos from the convocation ceremony held yesterday along with a post. Read after the cut...




"B.sc. Hons.. Microbiology ..First Class Honours
I tell them it was all worth it in the End ..Those late nights, the mosquito bites that would make you go mad ...you go to bed not being at rest but worrying about which lecturer would pop into class and land an impromptu test so you wake up and try to grab some stuff and before you know it you gotta prepare for 7.am lectures do u get little or no sleep...
Thanks to all the friends who let me keep my sanity even when I thought reading 2 different courses and and having to go through over 50 topics just a night before some exams would make one go mad.....
But this wouldn't be possible but for God's grace ......
Now thank you to all the friends who turned up for me yesterday ....The love was overwhelming I swear.. .I never experrerit. ..lool I don't wanna go mentioning handles so I don't leave anyone out....The love from family was amazing as well God bless you all
Okay so now this one is an official apology to everyone who tried to reach me yesterday and couldn't get through to me...The craziness and madness was outta this world and even those calls that went through, I could only hear about 20% of them.....you guys should forgive me it's the thought and love that matters!!! ....And please if we had any misunderstanding yesterday mbok (please) no vex it wasn't me...It was the madness....
This is just the beginning I tell you....God has greater plans in place!!
Bobrisky would say Osheyyyyyyyyyyyy Barresttttttt. ...lmaoooooo
Posted by at 1/26/2017 05:19:00 pm

3 comments:

Loveth Best said...

Congratulations

26 January 2017 at 17:24
OSINANL said...

CONGRATS TO HIM

26 January 2017 at 17:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congratulations

26 January 2017 at 17:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts