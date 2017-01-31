﻿This new event centre in isolo will blow your mind. Introducing The Event Boulevard Hall

At Event Boulevard Hall, our trained staff is committed to planning the Event of your dreams while you focus on what is most important, enjoying the day and night.
Our mission is to set the standard in first class service. The dedicated staff of Event Boulevard will expedite all your wishes.
They will create an event that will not only be memorable but exceed every expectation.
We are a full service banquet hall facility located just minutes from Muritala Mohammed airport, and major hotels in Lagos.
The Event Hall can accommodate a 1000 guests for your event which include: Weddings, Birthday, traditional African weddings, Seminars, Corporate Events, Training, Parties, fashion shows Etc.
Full perks Includes: Adequate Security, excellent parking space, Uninterrupted power supply, Table & Chair Covers Linens, Uplighting, Dj Service, Flowers, comfortable Chavari chairs Etc.
Choosing Event Boulevard Hall is a statement in of its own. It says you choose elegance at an affordable price. We aim to give you the 'WOW' effect.
Please call us at +234-8063565866 to get a guided tour of our banquet halls and to reserve a date for your next event.
Event Boulevard is located at plot 8, block M Abimbola way, by GT Bank, opposite Limca, Isolo industrial estate, Lagos.
You can follow us on our social media platforms .
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Event_Boul
evard
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/even
t.boulevard/
No comments:
Post a Comment