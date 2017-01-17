LIS

This lucky couple won a free wedding in WED dream wedding 2017! Wedding to hold on Val's day @ Balmoral Convention Center

On Valentine's Day - February 14th, 2017 -  the winners of WED Dream Wedding Toyosi Ilupeju and Wole Makinwa will be walking down the aisle with a Grand Reception at the new prestigious Balmoral Convention Center in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The WED Dream Wedding is an initiative of WED Expo – Nigeria’s Largest Wedding Exhibition and it is a contest that gives one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams by bringing together industry leaders and top experts in different fields to make the wedding FREE!
According to the CEO of WED Expo, Akin Eso, the wedding promises to be the wedding of 2017 as only the best of the best in different fields have been chosen to be part of the Dream Team of wedding vendors. After a keenly contested competition where several entries were received, Toyosi and Wole emerged winners. This wedding is Strictly by Invitation and will be a LIVE wedding to be broadcast on www.weddaily.com

Valentines day would never remain the same again with the birth of the WED Dream Wedding.
Their wedding will be sponsored by these exceptional wedding vendors who make up the Dream Team: Makeup Artist – Banke Meshida-Lawal of BM Pro @banksbmpro | Cake – Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan @cakesbytosan | Wedding Planner – Mosun Akinwamide of IPC Events @ipevents | Décor – Maria Pamella Nwonu of Nwandos Signature @nwandossignatureevents | Video – Lanre Esho of Lanre Esho Films @lanreeshofilms | DJ – DJ Poppaey @deejaypoppaey | AsoOke – Bola Sanda of Molbaks Alaso-Oke @molbaks_alasooke | Asoebi – Kemi Adamu of The Fabric Room @thefabricroomng | Cinematography - Yaroglah Omoniyi of Wedding Box Office @weddingboxoffice | Desserts - Stephanie Olopade of Concepteur-de-Fruitee @cdf_desserts | Suits - Adeyeye Adetayo of Taryor Gabriels @taryorgabriels | Bridal Robes - Adebukola Phillips of Beryl Bridals @berylsignature_events | Photography - Isaiah Ogun of Euclase Photography @euclase_ltd | Design/Brand Consultant - Frank iTom of FrankiTom Creatives @iamitom | After Party Host - Bizzle Osikoya of The Plug @bizzleo1 | Hair - Dupe Talabi of Tasala HQ Hair and Beauty @tasalahq | Lighting - Nelson Jack | Special Effects - Innovate Media @innovatemedia1 | Wedding Dress - Nuraniya @nuraniya_occasionwears | Bride's Second Dress - MsMakor @msmakor | Bride's Third Dress - Weiz Dhurm Franklyn @weizdhurmfranklyn | Bride's Fourth Dress - Imani Swank @imani_swank | Beads - HRM Signature Beads @hrmsignaturebeads | Grooms 2nd Suit - Bankole Thomas @bankolethomasofficial | Bridesmaids Dresses - Samuel Noon @samuelnoon | Cocktails - APlus Drinks & Cocktails @aplusdrinks | Music Band - Q Band @qbandqband | Event Stationery - Rola Adegboye of RadedPH @radedph | MCs - Alex Osho @alexosho and Funny Prince @thatfunnyprince | Photography - Diko Photography @dikophotography | LED Furniture - Décor Kobo @decorkobo | Website - Ribonds @ribondsng | Photobooth - Photogenic Photobooth @photogenic_photobooth | Project Coordinator - Michelle Siyanbola of MimiLuxe Events @mimiluxe_events | PR Manager - Adeola Adeyemo of GreenScope Media @greenscopeng | Security - Golden Events Solution @solutionsecurity

The Balmoral Convention Center where the couple will be getting married is a prestigious venue that has played host to top events like the KSA at 70, Beat FM Concert, Future Awards and now the Wedding of 2017!

Are you interested in sponsoring the WED Dream Wedding or joining the DREAM TEAM? If yes, kindly send an email to info@wedgroup.com.ng or Call/Whatsapp: 08096448289, 09080000903 

For media coverage, interviews, and press invites please call 08182855057 or Email: greenscopeng@gmail.com

PHOTO CREDITS
Photography: Diko Photography @dikophotography
Makeup: Adorned by Joy @adornedbyjoy
Video: Wedding Box Office @weddingboxoffice























