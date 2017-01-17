This lucky couple won a free wedding in WED dream wedding 2017! Wedding to hold on Val's day @ Balmoral Convention Center

February 14th, 2017 - the winners of WED Dream Wedding Toyosi Ilupeju and Wole Makinwa will be walking down the aisle with a Grand Reception at the new prestigious Balmoral Convention Center in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The WED Dream Wedding is an initiative of WED Expo – Nigeria’s Largest Wedding Exhibition and it is a contest that gives one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams by bringing together industry leaders and top experts in different fields to make the wedding FREE!
This is one wedding we will all be talking about in 2017 and beyond. Please CLICK HERE to read the couple's beautiful love story.
According to the CEO of WED Expo, Akin Eso, the wedding promises to be the wedding of 2017 as only the best of the best in different fields have been chosen to be part of the Dream Team of wedding vendors. After a keenly contested competition where several entries were received, Toyosi and Wole emerged winners. This wedding is Strictly by Invitation and will be a LIVE wedding to be broadcast on www.weddaily.com.
Valentines day would never remain the same again with the birth of the WED Dream Wedding.
For full details of the Dream Team and their contact, CLICK HERE
The Balmoral Convention Center where the couple will be getting married is a prestigious venue that has played host to top events like the KSA at 70, Beat FM Concert, Future Awards and now the Wedding of 2017!
