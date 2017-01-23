LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

"This is what true love looks like" Lola Omotayo-okoye says as she shares adorable photos of the Okoye's children

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye shared adorable photos of Andre, Aliona and Emma on her Instagram page and captioned it
"This is what true love looks like. No biases, no drama! It is pure, it is real! I love these cuties so so much! God bless our children and may they never ever let anything question their love for one another! #theokoyes #royals #blessed#cousins #family #truelove #pure" Another photo after the cut..

31 comments:

23 January 2017 at 14:08
jamila shaibu said...

Awwww..cute

23 January 2017 at 14:08
Wilson Vybz said...

Lovely

23 January 2017 at 14:08
Saphire Muna said...

......beautiful kids.... Let love leads......














............LiberManiac........ ....

23 January 2017 at 14:09
mogo ifeanyi said...

Enter your comment...adorable,they looked so happy and cute

23 January 2017 at 14:10
Ayo Tosin said...

Beautiful kids

23 January 2017 at 14:10
Shunn ben said...

Nutting greater than family's love. Strong bound.

23 January 2017 at 14:10
Hanie Ben said...

Cute

23 January 2017 at 14:17
Anonymous said...

aliona looks like peter. so non of lola's kids took after her beauty

23 January 2017 at 14:17
Bree said...

Nice..

23 January 2017 at 14:18
Stella Ndubuisi said...

blessed family

23 January 2017 at 14:19
Olubunmi Bernice said...

Adorable.

23 January 2017 at 14:21
OSINANL said...

Lovely kids...

23 January 2017 at 14:21
Oluchi Cynthia Adimachukwu said...

Pure love, God Bless all the children around the world.

23 January 2017 at 14:25
Anonymous said...

Please I need a good samarithan who can bless me with two dozen of rice,beans,a bottle of groundnut oil,onions ,just different thing a student will need for resumption ,I will be going back to school and can't afford all of this things.God bless any kind heart that will reach out to me. Magreth.meg@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 14:28
Anonymous said...

Cuteness overload

23 January 2017 at 14:31
JOYCHY said...

Lovely Photos..................May God bind you all together!!! Where is Cameroun?

23 January 2017 at 14:33
vcypher said...

Awww cuties

23 January 2017 at 14:38
CELEB said...

Cute

23 January 2017 at 14:38
Anonymous said...

LOVELY CHILDREN

23 January 2017 at 14:41
Sql 9ja said...

23 January 2017 at 14:41
Swtswt Eze said...

btytiful kids

23 January 2017 at 14:43
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

23 January 2017 at 14:43
Oghenetega said...

Cuties....
Na True o .. it is pure undiluted Love...Kids are always that way

23 January 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

Kids are always pure at heart till they grow up, cuties. But this Lola's daughter no too fine, in as much as her mum Lola is mixed race, Jude's daughter who's full fledged igbo with no oyibo blood is way cuter and fairer than her

23 January 2017 at 14:58
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

lovely!

23 January 2017 at 14:59
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

Oghenetega said...

U are a pure undiluted Fool...she's still growing ok..Dumb dumber..
If U say this is not Fine enough & im sure na one Bomboy U Born with all the defects and Ugliness inside & out..

23 January 2017 at 15:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

awww
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:11
Anonymous said...

Its true.I always felt that Lola kids are not so cute...meanwhile she be half caste!

23 January 2017 at 15:12
Chioma Okoye said...

Beautiful Children

23 January 2017 at 15:33

