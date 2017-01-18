This 94 year old Australian woman works out ten times a week

The last place you'll expect to see a nonagenarian is the gym but for 94 year old Edna Shepard, age is just a number. The grandma puts in a shift of ten gym classes a week and her energetic routines will put much younger women to shame. The former dance teacher has just been presented with an award from the Hume City Council Mayor in recognition of her incredible efforts to keep fit and healthy.
'(She's) an inspiration to us all,' Mayor Drew Jessop said. Shepard said staying fit is a lifestyle choice age can't rob her of.
'I'm always on the go, I don't like sitting around,' she said.
Ms Shepherd said she allows herself just one day off from classes at the gym, Thursdays and she even spends the off day ballroom dancing. She says she likes the social aspect of the gym classes as much as the health benefits.
'Well I like hugging the men, oh I'm a naughty girl,' she said.
Ms Shepherd's fitness repertoire includes aqua aerobics classes, tai chi, ballroom dancing and one of her favourites, the fast-paced Zumba.
'I like Zumba, oh yeah that's good,' she said.
The 94-year-old said she did not see age as a barrier and had no intention of hanging up her running shoes any time soon.
