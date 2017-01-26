‘Thin. Light. Powerful’ Teaser reveals as ZED AIR. Redefines Mobile Computing

The teaser campaign ‘What can be described as Thin, Light and Powerful?’ hyped by iconic on-air-personality MoyoOyatogun of Star FM and driven on social media a week agohave finally been revealed.
The revealwhich took place recently at the Executive Lounge of Protea Hotel GRA, Ikejamarked the closure of the week long teaser with the introduction of ZED AIR, the world’s slimmest laptop weighing 1.53kg and just 16.2mm thin. ZED AIR, produced by US-based manufacturer of innovative range of computing devices, I-Life, is a renowned brand of laptops with a reputation for sleekness, lightness and affordability packed into a single robust and scalable functional unit designed for the smart generation.
According to Eric Bhagwat, Associate Vice President, I-Life, ZED AIR which is the flagship model of a range of the ZED brand of laptops is introduced alongside two other models namely ZED AIR Mini and ZED AIR Pro to serve the growing demands for sleek, light, scalable yet affordable laptops by millions of Nigerians whose work spaces are not limited by a location and are constantly mobile.
“Engineered with a technology that is beyond imagination, ZED AIR is renowned in over 70 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. We are excited to introduce this laptop which is thinner than a wallet therefore a perfect companion for the upwardly mobile worker, entrepreneur, and student alike. The laptops comes bundled with the latest Windows 10 OS and internal circuitry and long lasting battery life- up to 8 hours that ensures performance meets endurance. “Bhagwat explained.
Speaking further, Bhagwat said that the ZED AIR laptops will in no time be available Pan Nigeria through a distribution network organized by I-Life Nigeria trading partner, Redington Nigeria Ltd and its sole distributor in Nigeria, Lawnick Computer Concepts.
Corroborating with his partner, the Country Head, West Africa at Redington,Mr. David Tenali, said that, “the vast majority of active computer users are mostly those whose work lifestyle is characterized with constantly being mobile. Their need for a computing device that is sleek, light, scalable and which supports their ‘Life-on-the Go’ at an affordable cost in view of the current economic recession is what has inspired us to introduce ZED AIR. Although, there are rival brands which may have been in the market offering these qualities for a price beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians, ZED AIR is introduced today as the final word in computing in that sleekness doesn’t have to command a price too high to leave consumers aspirational and unable to afford the product.”
ZED AIR is produced by I-Life Technology Inc, headquartered in Dubai. I-Life creates extraordinary products for enhancing the Mobile & Tablet lifestyle.
