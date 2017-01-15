LIS

LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

These photos/video of stunning dark skinned bootylicious models is all you need to see today

Model Bria Miles (centre in brown underwear) was joined by other dark skinned models for an all-black ladies calender photo shoot conducted by LA booty model photographer, Facet Studios. See more photos and video after the cut...






Incase you care, the ladies IG names are;
@xforeigncandyx , @amberdiamond_ , @realbriamyles , @morechampagneplz , @kalbarbie & @loveeeco (📸: @facetstudio / mua: @therealarianamarie)
Posted by at 1/15/2017 10:56:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts