These 5 Sex Myths And the Facts will blow your mind

Myth: The first time will always bleed or hurt
A woman's first time doesn't have to look like the red wedding. The hymen is simply a thin tissue. Women with a thin hymen hardly bleed while those with a thick membrane bleed more. It is possible for the hymen to break without a woman even realising it, during activities like swimming, exercising and horseback riding. While some discomfort is expected the first time, if it hurts a lot, it could mean lack of lubrication or a medical issue.
Myth: Women don't watch porn
Not only are an increasing number of women watching porn, they're watching it for longer than men! A 2015 study by the website Pornhub found that the worldwide average for a woman watching porn was 10 minutes and 10 seconds, compared to 9 minutes 22 seconds for men. The same study put India's female porn-watching population at 30 percent, up from 26 percent in 2014.
Myth: Too much sex can make the vagina loose
Rest assured, the penis has no superpowers that can permanently change the shape and size of the vagina in any lasting ways. The vagina is an elastic organ, programmed to go back to its original size after sex, no matter how much and how many times it stretches to accommodate a big penis or a toy. Unless a penis is the size of a baby, the vagina is not going to become "loose" or bigger due to too much sex.
Myth: Bigger is better
A big penis has an evolutionary benefit, and little more. A longer penis can displace a rival male's sperm in a woman's vagina, ensuring that his own genes are passed on instead. A 2002 study published in the journal, European Urology, found that only 1 percent of women consider penis size very important for sexual pleasure, and 31 percent felt that girth mattered more than length. According to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, only women who preferred penile-vaginal intercourse said they climax more easily with longer penises.
Myth: Condoms ruin the fun
No, no, it's nothing like showering with a raincoat on. According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, 38 percent men said that condoms had no effect on their ability to experience sexual pleasure while 32 percent claimed that condoms affected their ability to maintain an erection. But here's where things get interesting; the study also found that men who blame condoms for difficulties during sex are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction even when they weren't using condoms. Another study, at the Indiana University, found that most men who complained about condoms impairing sexual pleasure were young, sexually inexperienced and anxious about their performance. Another possible reason for condoms receiving a bad rap is that an alarming 30 percent men in the 2015 study claimed they had never actually been taught how to put on a condom.
2 comments:
Not my circus...
...merited happiness
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment