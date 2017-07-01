There’s no evidence that hacking affected the election results - Donald Trump

US President elect, Donald Trump has finally received the much
anticipated Intelligence report on Friday January 6, 2017. Shortly after the meeting he released an official statement saying,
"I had a
constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence
Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service
done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.
“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are
consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our
governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat
National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the
election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting
machines. There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but
the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful’.
“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations
or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks. I will
appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods,
tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion
that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will
take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one
priority.”
No comments:
Post a Comment