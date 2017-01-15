There will be three celebrity marriage breakups this year- Uche Maduagwu
Actor Uche Maduagwu has been busy on his Instagram account dishing advice to people about marriage and self respect and also berating men for taking women for granted. The actor also prayed for God to arise and fight for our Nigerian women, who have been relegated into the pit of single motherhood, asking God to 'punish all evil men this 2017'. Read his posts after the cut...
A man that is too lazy to change the TV station from one channel to the other will never be patient enough to persevere in marriage. The problem with most broken marriage's is that people have become so weak emotionally that they just give up when they don't know what next to do. As a matter of fact the life expectancy of some newly married folks is 3 years, after that things will start to fall apart. In 2017, there will be another celebrity marriage breakup, as a matter of fact 3 breakups this year. Please mark this on your calendar. The reason is not far fetched dear, most good women are married to marriage assassins. When a woman gives her heart to an immature and over fed grown up baby, who is only attracted to her gorgeous body, but immediately she gives birth to one or two kids and the curvy shape is no longer there, gradually the love also disappears. I guess marriage is no longer as honorable as it used to be. I always ask , what could be so wrong in a relationship that can't be fixed? If you truly love a woman, what then can she ever do to you that will make you not to forgive her? Women will always be women, most times they act childishly, but that's because they always like to be pampered and cuddled always. its the duty of a real man to fix his marriage and not abandon it when its getting uncomfortable. Truth is there is no perfect marriage anywhere... So if you dump one marriage because its giving you headache, do you know what awaits you in the next relationship you will eventually get into? What kind of men are we raising this days? Why do people listen to what others tell them about their partners without even verifying if its true or not? This "fast food marriage syndrome" is absolutely not the best way to start the year 2017. Some people need to grow up and start acting like men and not relationship gangsters. #repost
There is a new trend among some irresponsible men in Nigeria, their mission is to hijack the happiness of female celebrities, deceive them into marriage, impregnate and abandon them. They are like the devil himself, they have come to steal, to kill and to destroy. Dear Single ladies, please be careful the kind of men you say yes to, some are just demon incanates... This 2017 let your prayer point also include this, "Lord please do not allow me to fall into the hands of satanic husbands who pretend to be caring but are only stumbling blocks". Its no news again that these men have device a new method, and its simply to frustrate the lives of creative, hard working and innocent celebrities. Why would a man be stealing his wife's money? Why would he be sleeping with another girl in an hotel room, and abandoning his wife at home for days? Why would your so called husband hit you or verbally and physically assault you? Why will he not have time for his wife and kid? but can be available for big parties, business meetings and friends? Lastly, why on earth would a man not pick his wifes call, or even reply her text and calls for days? Why do you treat her like a visitor in your heart? I shed a lot of tears seeing all these gorgeous women going through hell in their marriages, the painful part is that nobody really sees the big hole dug on the wall of their heart, nobody sees how much it bleeds uncontrollably. Infact, nobody cares to know, all they do is to judge and lay blames unnecessarily . May God arise and fight for our Nigerian women, who have been relegated into the pit of single motherhood. God will punish all evil men this 2017. #repost#repostapp#Regrann
Well said
Amen
What's his cup of tea?...abi,there is more to all these?.
Amen oooooooooooo!!! Yoruba Demons Everywhere u Go...
God bless you,my darling
@Uche, if i were you, i wouldn't jump into conclusion yet till i get married. so go and get a wife. Then come and talk to us.
#weydonsir
Amen!!
What baffles me is why a woman will know that a man is married and still have the heart to have an affair with him. I mean there are millions and billions of single men out there, why choose to cause your fellow woman heart ache by stealing and keeping her husband away from her for God knows how long. This is not fair and to all ladies who are good in stealing people's husbands just know that what goes around comes around. Some Men are just not contented with one woman but no reasonable Man will allow a wild whore to take away the peace and serenity of his marriage!!! Your wife should always be your number one priority in all your do... God save us the single ladies from falling into the hands of some of these over fed and grown babies who call themselves Men. The best way to solve this kind of problem is to pray and dedicate everything in the hands of God. I won't advise any woman to be in a hurry and divorce her husband. Just give the person space, time and a break... Things will work out fine on its own.
It is both ways if you see what some women are doing to their men u will pitied men, women commit adultery more than men just that they can hide it very well. Mr man also advise women too is vice Vasa
