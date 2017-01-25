There must be consequences for bad behaviour- VP Yemi Osinbajo says

VP Yemi Osinbajo says that there must be consequences for any bad behavior a citizen exhibits in a country. According to him, once a system is in place that punishes bad behavior and enforces the consequence for misconduct, the people will behave well. Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the monthly meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Council, PEBEC in Aso Rock today.
"We are at a point when we feel obliged to do our very best to improve in all the factors that will create an enabling environment for businesses in the country. We have to be committed to what we want to achieve. We must develop a system that punishes bad behaviour and reward good behaviour” he said
No comments:
Post a Comment