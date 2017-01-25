There are a number of reason people invest in real estate. This piece examines 5 of them in brief

1. Buy - Keep - Sell: A real estate speculative investor may buy a property in an emerging area with high return on investment (ROI) and resell at a higher price. A notable factor that positively affects ROI is nearness to a major infrastructure like a major road/expressway, deep see port, a railway or a refinery. Estates close to the Dangote refinery at Lekki Free Lekki or off Lagos Ibadan Expressway Road ( Close to Magodo GRA) have high ROI.
A. PORTVIEW ESTATE @ Lekki Free Zone besides Dangote Refinery N6.5M, N120k monthly payment.
B. VICTORY ESTATE @ Lekki Free Zone N4M, N70k monthly
C. GRACE COURT ESTATE off Lagos Ibadan Expressway way. Highly developed and livable environment. N6M.
D. VINEYARD ESTATE - Mowe. Off Lagos Ibadan Expressway - Developing area. N1.2M
2. BUY - BUILD - SELL: A private developer (on a small, medium or large scale) may acquire a property to build and sell the land and the building on it at a profit.
3. BUY - BUILD - LET/LEASE: Here, the investor buys the property, builds on it, rents/leases it out and obtains annual rent on the property. A number of pensioners opt for this investment option as it gives a guarantee of a steady means of income. (One however has to be careful not to house a tenant who does not pay his/her rent as and when due.
4. BUY - KEEP - TRANSFER: Some investors buy properties and keep with the hope of transferring same to their children (and grandchildren).
5. BUY - CO-DEVELOP - LET/LEASE/SELL: An individual may acquire a choice property but may not have the financial capacity to build on it. A development agreement could be entered into wherein the owner contributes his land and a developer builds on the said land with a pre-agreed sharing formula.
#investinrealestate.
#ownahometoday. Flat 7m
#plotssellingforN1.2m.
#simplepaymentplans.
#teamwealthy.
KAYODE OBEMBE & CO. LTD. - Real Estate Development & Facility Management.
Blk 69A, Plot 15, Centro Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. +2348129999905, +2348189999905
5 comments:
Seen
...merited happiness
seen
Noted!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Seen
Lib addict#just passing#
Post a Comment