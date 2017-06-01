ThenVsNow - Nikki Laoye shares photos of herself celebrating her 1st & 36th birthday

Singer, Nikki Laoye, took to social media this evening to compare throwback photos of herself from her 1st and 36th birthday parties. She captioned the photos:
"#DoubleThrowback: THEN vs NOW Same Day, Same Hair style, Different Years - The 1st and The 36th #December19 The Naughty Excited Baby Girl about to stab her Barbie Cake and The Feeling Cool with herself Pouting SuperModelSinger #LemmeOoo Hehehe.. The two sides of Nikki Laoye - Crazy and Cool lol
#TBT #ThrowBackThursday #NikkiLaoye #SoulSinger #GodLoveLife #NikkiLaoyeLiveInUSA #10YearsOfNikkiLaoye #MakingGoodMusic #MakingGodFamous #LifeOfATravellingSinger #WahalaMediaEntertainment"
